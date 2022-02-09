220902-N-GP384-1225 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 2, 2022) Sailors download an MK53-Decoy Launching System (DLS) (NULKA) system on board the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7400758
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-GP384-1225
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|845 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
