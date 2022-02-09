Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.04.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7400756 VIRIN: 220902-N-CY569-1196 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 11 of 11], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.