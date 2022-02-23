Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Flag’s Journey [Image 2 of 2]

    A Flag’s Journey

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Holley (left holding flag), an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, and others from 1st Platoon pose for a photo with a flag belonging to Holley’s grandfather at The Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany February 23, 2022. 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment is currently serving in Kosovo as part of the approximately 3,600 troops serving with the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7400697
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-KT702-1213
    Resolution: 4061x1814
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Flag’s Journey [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Flag’s Journey
    A Flag’s Journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Flag&rsquo;s Journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT