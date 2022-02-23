A Flag’s Journey

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Holley (left holding flag), an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, and others from 1st Platoon pose for a photo with a flag belonging to Holley’s grandfather at The Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany February 23, 2022. 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment is currently serving in Kosovo as part of the approximately 3,600 troops serving with the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

