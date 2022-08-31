Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Flag’s Journey [Image 1 of 2]

    A Flag’s Journey

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    The flag of Spc. Jacob Holley’s grandfather flies over Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on August 31, 2022. Holley’s Bennington flag features 13 stars and 13 stripes to symbolize the 13 American colonies in rebellion against Great Britain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt,. Matthew Damon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7400696
    VIRIN: 220831-Z-KT702-1023
    Resolution: 2319x1546
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Flag’s Journey [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Flag’s Journey
    A Flag’s Journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Flag&rsquo;s Journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT