Capt. Zaquero Hartnett, a 69th Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, talks to aircrew during a flyover at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 3, 2022. The Flyover was held to promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike’s Tuskegee project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 23:54
|Photo ID:
|7400660
|VIRIN:
|220903-F-CD213-1009
|Resolution:
|5002x3700
|Size:
|9.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flyover highlight's Tuskegee Project [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT