    Flyover highlight's Tuskegee Project [Image 4 of 5]

    Flyover highlight's Tuskegee Project

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Zaquero Hartnett, a 69th Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, talks to aircrew during a flyover at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 3, 2022. The Flyover was held to promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike’s Tuskegee project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover highlight's Tuskegee Project [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

