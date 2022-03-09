Flyover highlights Tuskegee Project

A B-52H Stratofortress pilot with the 69th Bomb Squadron wears an Integration Task Force Morale patch during a flyover of a college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 3, 2022. The flyover was held to promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike's Tuskegee Project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
