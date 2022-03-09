Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A.W. Mumford Stadium B-52H Flyover

    A.W. Mumford Stadium B-52H Flyover

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, flies over A.W. Mumford Stadium prior to the start of a college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 3, 2022. The event was held to promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike’s Tuskegee project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    This work, A.W. Mumford Stadium B-52H Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minot
    North Dakota
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    5th BW
    Evan Lichtenhan

