USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Chris Edgar, President of the President Ford Michigan Crossroads Council, speaks to Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and members of the Boy Scouts of America at the DeVos Family Center for Scouting, Adventure Point in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of former President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

