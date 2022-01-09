USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Estaban Reyes, from Toledo, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, speak with a member of the local Boy Scouts of America troop at the DeVos Family Center for Scouting, Adventure Point in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of former President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

