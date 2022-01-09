USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Kent Riddle, center, chief executive officer of the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, speaks with Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and armed forces veterans during a visit to the hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of former President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
