Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, left, from Miami, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive assistant to the command master chief, speaks with Marine veteran Maynard Hewitt during a visit to the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of former President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 13:30 Photo ID: 7400529 VIRIN: 220901-N-DN657-2084 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.