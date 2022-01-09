Darci Luyk, director of physician relations and network development for the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, speaks with Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a tour of the hospital as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of former President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 13:30 Photo ID: 7400525 VIRIN: 220901-N-DN657-2025 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.