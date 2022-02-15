Portrait photo of Mohammed Maaroof, an electrical engineer from Transatlantic Division's Expeditionary District, who is deployed to Kuwait supporting the TAE engineering and construction mission. Maaroof's home district is the Middle East District, which also falls under the Transatlantic Division. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)
Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps
