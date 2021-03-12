Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Mohammed Maaroof, an engineer with Transatlantic Division's Expeditionary District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, poses for a photo at the Expeditionary Civilian Workforce display at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, prior to his deployment. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7400516
    VIRIN: 211208-A-JJ298-003
    Resolution: 2221x2221
    Size: 815.62 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: BAGHDAD, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps
    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps
    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana
    Camp Atterbury
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    CAIN
    Richard Bumgardner
    Mohammed Maaroof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT