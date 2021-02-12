Mohammed Maaroof, an engineer with Transatlantic Division's Expeditionary District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, processes through central issue at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, prior to his deployment. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7400514
|VIRIN:
|211208-A-JJ298-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Full Circle: One man's road to the Corps
