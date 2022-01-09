USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

220901-N-KL637-1062 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), transits the Adriatic Sea alongside the Italian training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci, Sep. 1, 2022. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between USS Independence (CVA 62) and Italy's senior national vessel Amerigo Vespucci. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

