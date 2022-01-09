Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220901-N-KL637-1062 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), transits the Adriatic Sea alongside the Italian training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci, Sep. 1, 2022. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between USS Independence (CVA 62) and Italy's senior national vessel Amerigo Vespucci. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 08:46
    Photo ID: 7400494
    VIRIN: 220901-N-KL637-1062
    Resolution: 4672x3118
    Size: 761.16 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci, by PO3 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Partnerships, Recreating History: George H.W. Bush Sails Alongside Amerigo Vespucci

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT