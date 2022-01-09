Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220901-N-IX644-1080 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) The Italian training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 1, 2022. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between USS Independence (CVA 62) and Italy's senior national vessel Amerigo Vespucci. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7400492
    VIRIN: 220901-N-IX644-1080
    Resolution: 6186x4419
    Size: 898.52 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Partnerships, Recreating History: George H.W. Bush Sails Alongside Amerigo Vespucci

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT