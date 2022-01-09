USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails With ITS Amerigo Vespucci

220901-N-IX644-1080 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) The Italian training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 1, 2022. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between USS Independence (CVA 62) and Italy's senior national vessel Amerigo Vespucci. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

