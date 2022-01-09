EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Curtis, from Miami, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), supervises a vertical replenishment exercise with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 23:37 Photo ID: 7400390 VIRIN: 220901-N-FI026-1121 Resolution: 4854x3236 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment Exercise With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.