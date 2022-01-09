Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment Exercise With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25 [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment Exercise With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) guide in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 23:36
    Photo ID: 7400385
    VIRIN: 220901-N-FI026-1029
    Resolution: 5473x3649
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment Exercise With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VERTREP
    MH-60S
    Flight Deck
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByFire

