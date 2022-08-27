Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 37 people to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 55 miles south of Marquesas, Florida, Aug. 27, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sep. 2, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OPSEW

