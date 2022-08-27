A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 55 miles south of Marquesas, Florida, Aug. 27, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sep. 2, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7400377
|VIRIN:
|220827-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1125x842
|Size:
|246.99 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 37 people to Cuba, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT