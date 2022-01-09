Andy Rent, left, interviews Retail Service Specialist Seaman Kasey Wetters, from Birmingham, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, during The River radio show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of a namesake visit, September 1, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion, Michigan. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7400225 VIRIN: 220901-N-DN657-1013 Resolution: 4529x3019 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.