    MSNG at HCC assist with Water in Jackson [Image 6 of 6]

    MSNG at HCC assist with Water in Jackson

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    A Mississippi National Guard Soldier awaits the next car at the Hinds Community College-Academic/Technical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. Nearly 600 Mississippi National Guardsmen were set up across seven sites through Jackson for people to collect bottled water, hand sanitizer and non-potable water from water buffalo trucks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    Water
    Citizen Soldier
    Support
    MSNG
    TF298
    JacksonWaterCrisis2022

