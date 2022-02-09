MSNG at HCC assist with Water in Jackson

A Mississippi National Guard Soldier directs traffic at Hinds Community College-Academic/Technical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. Nearly 600 Mississippi National Guardsmen were set up across seven sites through Jackson for people to collect bottled water, hand sanitizer and non-potable water from water buffalo trucks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
