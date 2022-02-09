Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 portraits - Ricardo Aviles [Image 2 of 5]

    HEART 22 portraits - Ricardo Aviles

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Ricardo Aviles, a local national officer with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, poses for a photo at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Sept. 2, 2022. Aviles is assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 portraits - Ricardo Aviles [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22

