    HEART 22 portraits - Col. Richard Townley [Image 1 of 5]

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Townley, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, poses for a photo at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Sept. 2, 2022. Townley is deployed from the 673d Air Base Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:07
    Photo ID: 7400016
    VIRIN: 220902-F-UA699-1001
    Resolution: 5891x3920
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 portraits - Col. Richard Townley [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22

