HEART 22 portraits - Col. Richard Townley

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Townley, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, poses for a photo at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Sept. 2, 2022. Townley is deployed from the 673d Air Base Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|09.02.2022
|09.02.2022 14:07
|7400016
|220902-F-UA699-1001
|5891x3920
|5.25 MB
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|1
|0
