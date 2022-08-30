Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whitehead touts women’s equality, Guard community during bomb wing visit

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA for the chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks to an Airman with the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2022. Whitehead was touring National Guard facilities at Whiteman, as well as participating as a guest speaker in a panel discussing women’s equality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    TAGS

    SEA
    National Guard Bureau
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    National Guard
    Tony Whitehead
    113th Bomb Wing

