Whitehead touts women’s equality, Guard community during bomb wing visit

Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA for the chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks to an Airman with the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2022. Whitehead was touring National Guard facilities at Whiteman, as well as participating as a guest speaker in a panel discussing women’s equality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

