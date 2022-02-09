220902-N-GR655-0359 GROTON, Conn. (September 2, 2022) – Byrne Blumer, ombudsman for the USS San Juan (SSN 751) and U.S. Fleet Forces recipient of the 2022 Mrs. Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year, waves from the San Juan’s sail as the ship returns from routine operations to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 2. Blumer was invited to ride the ship’s sail from New London harbor to the pier prior to her upcoming permanent change of station with her husband Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Blumer, a San Juan sonar technician. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 12:11 Photo ID: 7399930 VIRIN: 220902-N-GR655-0359 Resolution: 5120x3414 Size: 8.29 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Juan ombudsman honored with a ride [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.