    USS San Juan ombudsman honored with a ride [Image 1 of 3]

    USS San Juan ombudsman honored with a ride

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    220902-N-GR655-0105 GROTON, Conn. (September 2, 2022) – Byrne Blumer, ombudsman for the USS San Juan (SSN 751) and U.S. Fleet Forces recipient of the 2022 Mrs. Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year, embarks San Juan as the ship returns from routine operations to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 2. Blumer was invited to ride the ship’s sail from New London harbor to the pier prior to her upcoming permanent change of station with her husband Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Blumer, a San Juan sonar technician. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Juan ombudsman honored with a ride [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS San Juan Ombudsman to be awarded U.S. Fleet Forces top honor for 2022

    Ombudsman
    Groton
    San Juan
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

