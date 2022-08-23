Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouses enjoy night of information, fun [Image 5 of 5]

    Spouses enjoy night of information, fun

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson military spouses enjoyed a night filled with information and fun Aug. 23 at the NCO Club during the Army Community Service hosted Military Spouse Appreciation Night.

    ACS offered a variety of information available to military spouses such as the volunteer program, education and employment to new and established community members. The appreciation night also offered spouses an opportunity to network and establish new friendships throughout the evening.

    After a short introduction to the dice game BUNCO, teams were established, and the gaming began. Winners were awarded with small prizes.

    Swag bags were also offered to spouses who brought a new community member with them to the appreciation night to encourage the sharing of information and program opportunities and be welcomed by fellow community members and their spouses.

    Though the appreciation night has concluded, information about ACS programs and learning opportunities continues. To learn about available resources and upcoming ACS events, visit the Fort Jackson ACS website at jackson.armymwr.com/programs/army or their Facebook page by using fortjacksonacs.

    Army Community Services
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Military Spouse Appreciation Night

