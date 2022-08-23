Spouses enjoy night of information, fun

Fort Jackson military spouses enjoyed a night filled with information and fun Aug. 23 at the NCO Club during the Army Community Service hosted Military Spouse Appreciation Night.



ACS offered a variety of information available to military spouses such as the volunteer program, education and employment to new and established community members. The appreciation night also offered spouses an opportunity to network and establish new friendships throughout the evening.



After a short introduction to the dice game BUNCO, teams were established, and the gaming began. Winners were awarded with small prizes.



Swag bags were also offered to spouses who brought a new community member with them to the appreciation night to encourage the sharing of information and program opportunities and be welcomed by fellow community members and their spouses.



Though the appreciation night has concluded, information about ACS programs and learning opportunities continues. To learn about available resources and upcoming ACS events, visit the Fort Jackson ACS website at jackson.armymwr.com/programs/army or their Facebook page by using fortjacksonacs.

