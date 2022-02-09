Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Soldiers reenlist live on Fox and Friends [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Hood Soldiers reenlist live on Fox and Friends

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo  

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Earlier this morning, Soldiers from across Fort Hood reenlisted live on television with Fox and Friends morning show hosted by Will Cain. Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general of maneuver, performed the oath of enlistment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

