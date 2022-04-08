Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grecian Firebolt 2022 at Fort McCoy: Army Reserve Signal Corps’ contribution to readiness through modernization [Image 15 of 16]

    Grecian Firebolt 2022 at Fort McCoy: Army Reserve Signal Corps’ contribution to readiness through modernization

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Signal Corps troops have an area of Fort McCoy, Wis., set up Aug. 4, 2022, to support communications for the 86th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 86-22-02 and for exercise Grecian Firebolt 2022. Grecian Firebolt is an annual training exercise that allows signal units to keep pace with communication transformations, and link communication support to identified U. S. Army Reserve Command-sponsored exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7399832
    VIRIN: 220804-A-OK556-812
    Resolution: 4756x3172
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grecian Firebolt 2022 at Fort McCoy: Army Reserve Signal Corps’ contribution to readiness through modernization [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Army Signal Corps
    Grecian Firebolt exercise
    86th Training Division CSTX 86-22-02

