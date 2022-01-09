Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biologists have career opportunities with Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Alani Taylor, a biologist and regulatory specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, stands outside of the federal building in Pittsburgh, Sept. 1, 2022. Pittsburgh District's regulatory program supports the Clean Water Act by protecting the physical, biological, and chemical integrity of the waters in our region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    biologist
    Pittsburgh District
    regulatory specialist

