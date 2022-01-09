Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Cadets Visit Veterans Home [Image 4 of 4]

    BRHS NJROTC Cadets Visit Veterans Home

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220901-N-LY580-1006 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Sept. 1, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets Sean Jones (back-left) and Courtney Burgess visit with veterans at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 07:54
    Photo ID: 7399609
    VIRIN: 220901-N-LY580-1006
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadets Visit Veterans Home [Image 4 of 4], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    Veterans
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

