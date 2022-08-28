USS Arlington Sailors take on security reaction force training

220828-N-PC065-1151 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – U.S. Navy Seaman Noah Jones, center, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), performs a takedown after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray in security reaction force-basic training on Arlington’s flight deck, Aug. 28, 2022. The training course provides Sailors with baseline knowledge of the roles of a sentry and reaction force team member. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

