    Faces of Suicide [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of Suicide

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Capt. Anthony Priest, behavior health officer with 1st Signal Brigade, Sept. 2. (Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Suicide [Image 2 of 2], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Faces of Suicide
    Faces of Suicide

    Faces of Suicide: Soldier faces multiple suicides on the road to "Light up the Night"

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Suicide Awareness Month
    IMCOM-P
    IMCOM-Pacfic

