908th EARS fuels 79th EFS over CENTCOM AOR

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, receives air refueling support from a KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 31, 2022. The mission of the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), is to execute an integrated campaign alongside regional and coalition nations to deter and, if necessary, defeat regional aggressors and global competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

