220829-N-FO714-1147

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 29, 2022) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hiroaki TANAKA, exercise director/commander-in-chief Self-Defense Fleet, during the closing ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 aboard JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 29. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 00:42 Photo ID: 7399417 VIRIN: 220829-N-FO714-1147 Resolution: 5589x4019 Size: 906.11 KB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Closing Ceremony for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.