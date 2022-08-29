220829-N-FO714-1147
NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 29, 2022) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hiroaki TANAKA, exercise director/commander-in-chief Self-Defense Fleet, during the closing ceremony for Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22-1 aboard JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 29. PV 22-1 is an exercise with a focus on interoperability and the advanced training and integration of allied maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 00:42
|Photo ID:
|7399417
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-FO714-1147
|Resolution:
|5589x4019
|Size:
|906.11 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied, U.S. Forces conduct Closing Ceremony for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT