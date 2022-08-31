Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25 [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Travion Humphrey, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 31, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60S
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling)
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

