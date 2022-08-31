USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elena Gurule, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to land on the ship’s flight deck, while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 31, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

