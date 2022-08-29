Airman 1st Class Nestor Ryan Cassin, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight refueler and fire truck maintenance apprentice, inspects a refueler vehicle control board at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Vehicles requiring maintenance are serviced by LGRV to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7399375
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-VQ804-1310
|Resolution:
|7721x5147
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Drive For Success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
