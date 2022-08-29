Airman 1st Class Nestor Ryan Cassin, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight refueler and fire truck maintenance apprentice, reviews an inspection checklist for a refueler vehicle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Routine maintenance ensures vehicles are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7399373
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-VQ804-1241
|Resolution:
|4885x2841
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Drive For Success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
