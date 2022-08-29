Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Drive For Success [Image 4 of 8]

    A Drive For Success

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Ryan Fresh, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight refueler and fire truck maintenance apprentice, inspects a fire truck engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Preventative maintenance and inspections ensure continued mission capabilities of KAB’s vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 23:00
    Photo ID: 7399372
    VIRIN: 220829-F-VQ804-1156
    Resolution: 7243x4829
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Drive For Success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success
    A Drive For Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    18th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT