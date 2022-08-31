Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Think Outside of the Box [Image 8 of 8]

    Think Outside of the Box

    GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Smith 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Corps District participate in a softball game during the 1MCD Career Recruiter Conference in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Aug. 31, 2022. The purpose of this recreational game was to build unit camaraderie and allow the Marines the opportunity to engage with each other outside of the work environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew J. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7399292
    VIRIN: 220831-M-FQ572-1003
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: GETTYSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think Outside of the Box [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box
    Think Outside of the Box

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Softball
    USMC
    Gettysburg
    Marines
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT