U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Caldwell, right, an Ophthalmologist assigned to 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), applies sutures on a young Guatemalan child at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, Guatemala, on Sept. 1, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7399145
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-ED017-563
|Resolution:
|4486x2988
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, During HEART 22 U.S. and Guatemalan Ophthalmologist Save The Sight of a Young Guatemalan Child [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
