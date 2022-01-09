Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    During HEART 22 U.S. and Guatemalan Ophthalmologist Save The Sight of a Young Guatemalan Child [Image 7 of 9]

    During HEART 22 U.S. and Guatemalan Ophthalmologist Save The Sight of a Young Guatemalan Child

    GUATEMALA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Caldwell, right, an Ophthalmologist assigned to 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), speaks to a local Guatemalan ophthalmologist during an eye surgery on a young Guatemalan child at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, Guatemala, on Sept. 1, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 18:34
    Location: GT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, During HEART 22 U.S. and Guatemalan Ophthalmologist Save The Sight of a Young Guatemalan Child [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Guatemala
    Humanitarian
    Partnership
    Opthalmologist
    HEART 22

