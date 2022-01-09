During HEART 22 U.S. and Guatemalan Ophthalmologist Save The Sight of a Young Guatemalan Child

A local Guatemalan ophthalmologist assigned to Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, (UNO), Guatemala, performs surgery on a young Guatemalan child’s eye during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22) mission, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, on Sept. 1, 2022 at UNO. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity) (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

