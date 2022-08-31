Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Heather Sapienza (foreground, left) with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program works with Vedhus Hoskere (next to Sapienza), assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Houston, to fly a Skydio X2E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) aboard the Self Defense Test Ship while underway off the coast of Port Hueneme, California, during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 31. In this demonstration, UAVs scanned a jagged piece of a cargo container (foreground), depicting battle damage, to build a 3D model of it. The Self Defense Test Ship is an asset of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)







Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.







Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of NAVSEA located at Naval Base Ventura County in California, is hosting REPTX.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7399129 VIRIN: 220831-N-SR235-713 Resolution: 11430x7620 Size: 8.92 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Scan Scenario [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.