    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Scan Scenario [Image 2 of 2]

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Scan Scenario

    PORT HUENEME, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Heather Sapienza (foreground, left) with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program works with Vedhus Hoskere (next to Sapienza), assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Houston, to fly a Skydio X2E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) aboard the Self Defense Test Ship while underway off the coast of Port Hueneme, California, during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 31. In this demonstration, UAVs scanned a jagged piece of a cargo container (foreground), depicting battle damage, to build a 3D model of it. The Self Defense Test Ship is an asset of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)



    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of NAVSEA located at Naval Base Ventura County in California, is hosting REPTX.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022
    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

