    Promotion ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 17 of 17]

    Promotion ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (September 1, 2022). Lt. Aaron Antonio, assigned to the San Antonio-Class Amphibious Transport Dock USS New York (LPD 21), is promoted to Lieutenant Commander during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony occurred in front of the Battleship’s iconic turret No. 1 and was attended by members of his family and command. The ceremony was hosted and coordinated by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum offers military ceremonies for area commands without cost as part of their military outreach offerings. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:34
    Photo ID: 7398816
    VIRIN: 220901-N-TG517-797
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS New York (LPD 21)
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Commander U.S. Second Fleet
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

