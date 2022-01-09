Norfolk, Va. (September 1, 2022). Lt. Aaron Antonio, assigned to the San Antonio-Class Amphibious Transport Dock USS New York (LPD 21), is promoted to Lieutenant Commander during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony occurred in front of the Battleship’s iconic turret No. 1 and was attended by members of his family and command. The ceremony was hosted and coordinated by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum offers military ceremonies for area commands without cost as part of their military outreach offerings. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:34 Photo ID: 7398811 VIRIN: 220901-N-TG517-508 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 3.81 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 17 of 17], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.